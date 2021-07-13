By Zika Bobby

Rotary Club of Lagos has assured small businesses of its support to enable them contribute their own quota to the nation’s economy as it presented N1 million cheque to small business operators on Lagos Island.

Making the pledge while presenting the cheque to traders from the Oredegbe Araromi Lewis Market, the President of the club, Babawale Agbeyangi, said since its establishment some decades ago, the club had always been at the frontiers of helping small businesses grow.

According to him, the organisation had been able to achieve this through its micro-credit scheme, that had enabled it give out interest-free loans to traders in the different markets on the Island, so as to further boost their businesses.

While charging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds, the District Governor of Rotary Club of Lagos, Remi Bello, commended the organisation for engaging in activities that would further bolster the economy of the area.

Rotarian Bello, who was on a working visit to the organisation, expressed satisfaction with the progress, and feats Rotary Club of Lagos had been able to record in recent times.

He, however, charged the newly-elected president of the organisation on the need to come up with programmes and activities that would further bring succour to the people in the immediate environment.

Bello also charged Lagos Rotary Club to come up with an adopt-a-school programme that would see it adopt about 30 schools in the area, so as to provide opportunity of a quality education for indigent students in the area.

