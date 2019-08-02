Newly installed District 9110 Governor, Rotary International Nigeria, Dr. Jide Akeredolu, has warned wealthy and privileged Nigerians against being victims of their wealth.

He urged them to invest in philanthropy and other ventures that would turn around the fortunes of others, the society and the nation.

Akeredolu listed Bill Gates, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, among others, as exemplary role models whose contributions and support remain evergreen in people’s minds.

He reiterated the need to invest wealth in the Rotary International, with a genuine proof to alleviate the problems of the masses from hopelessness and to assist the organisation to complement government’s efforts.

On his part, Sam Awakohu, the co-chairman, Mr. Patrick Agbaza, along with immediate past president, Callistus Chukwu, past president, Chinedu Edo, past district governor, Olawale Cole, the district governor-elect, Oyebade and the newly-inducted president, Gbemi Oyeneyin, echoed their pleasure to join the Rotary International to actualise the much-needed assistance to the government, the society and the nation.