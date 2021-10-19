By Sunday Ani

Rotary Club of Lagos FESTAC Cosmopolitan, District 9110, has said it would execute projects worth N8.5 million during the 2021/2022 Rotary year, which began on July 1.

This was made known at an event to mark the installation of a new president of the club at the Festival Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The newly installed president, Immaculata Jemihe, said the club would spend N8.5 million to fund projects like rotary diagnostic centre, rotary safe birth kits, rotary micro-lending and rotary corrective eye surgeries for cataract and glaucoma, among others during the Rotary year, which ends on June 30, 2022.

She promised to be dedicated, using her talent and competence, to serve the club. She also promised never to compromise standards in her quest to build friendship and team spirit.

Noting that the target projects for the year were quite challenging, she appealed to well-meaning and large-hearted individuals to support them through financial donations.

The club also used the event to mark the induction of its board members and new members as well as the presentation of awards to two deserving individuals.

The guest speaker, Daniel Young, encouraged members of the club, and the guests that attended the event, to always believe in themselves and take dangerous but intelligent risks in life.

He told the president that their proposed budget of N8.5 million for projects during the 2012/2022 Rotary year was too small and urged her to increase it.

He challenged them to push for the sky so that the Rotary headquarters will take note of their existence, urging them to raise the bar and increase the annual budget from the paltry N8.5 million to N30 million.

Chairman of the installation committee, Christy Akaeze, said the event was also an opportunity to showcase the club and its activities, and to raise funds for the execution of various projects it has lined up for the rotary year.

