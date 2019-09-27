Uche Henry

The Rotary Club of Ojudu has promised to offer exceptional service to the people of Ojodu and beyond in line with its mandate to positively affect humanity in a selfless manner.

The club also said it was on the move to boost the intellectual capacity of young people in the area, in line with its mandate to prepare them for management and leadership responsibilities in the socio-economic and political space of Nigeria.

Speaking at her installation as the 15th president of the club, District 9110, Nonye Uche-Nwachukwu said her administration would ensure that it continues to impact the society positively, especially the youth, through a continuous engagement to up-skill their capabilities to become not only responsible but worthy ambassadors of Nigeria.

“We shall embark on conflict prevention and resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy and economic and community development.

“We want to discourage brain drain by empowering young people to develop their potentialities and at the same time, work with relevant bodies to ensure that our professionals remain in Nigeria and still enjoy full benefits of their profession because we need their services more.

“We shall engage them continuously in different skills acquisition programmes to make them responsible in the society. That is why we are deliberate in our selfless service to humanity.”

Uche-Nwachukwu added that the club would accomplish all projects it embarked on as part of its mission to alleviate the plight of the society.

“We are committing millions of naira to prosecuting some projects like renovation of classrooms at Ojodu Abiodun Community School, erection of new toilet facilities for Ojodu Abiodun Health Centre.

“We are also donating hospital equipment and working with the Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria to eradicate the disease. We are providing textbooks for Isheri Grammar School Library, among other projects we set out to accomplish, to ameliorate and mitigate the pains of the people where we operate. This is so because we believe in service above self,” she said.

In a speech delivered at the event, a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Imo State, Okechukwu Ezeh, called for proper restructuring in the country. He said, if the present structure of Nigeria is not redesigned, the country would continue to move backward economically.

“The better option for us as a country is to go back to the basics where the system of government would allow the central to be weak while the federating States are stronger,” he said.