By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Rotary Club of Greenfield, Okota, Isolo area of Lagos State, earlier today, donated various items, ranging from tubers of yam, bags of rice, to assorted noodles, packs of cheese balls, cartons of biscuits and rolls of toilet tissues among others, to the Open Arms of Mercy, Less Privileged, Abandoned, Neglected, and Abused Orphanage Home, in Okota area of Lagos.

The visit, according to the Club’s chairman, Francis Opute, was part of the activities lined up to mark the official installation of the new executive officers of the Club.

He commended the management of the orphanage home for the good works they are doing looking after the children; even as he promised that the visit would not be a one-off thing.

“This visit is going to be a continuous exercise. If we eat, we must remember that these children will also eat. This Home will produce great leaders of this country and they will also be Rotarians. Thank you for looking after these children. We pray God to help you and give us the enablement to continue to come to this place. We may in future come here to take the ones that are grown up to go to secondary school and foot their bills; these are the things we do in rotary,” he said.

Handing over the items to the manager of the orphanage home, the Installation Committee Chairman, Nnanna Nwakamma Achugo said the donation would help the management of the orphanage home and the children to know that life does not start and end in the orphanage. “From this home, we can produce the president of Nigeria, technocrats and captains of industry. Their beginning might look insignificant but I know that their end will be great,” he said.

He also said what the Club was doing was a fulfillment of the Rotary mission which is to touch humanity. He commended the management of the orphanage and also promised that the visit would be a continuous thing.

“Bad as the economy is, the children must have food on their table and we are promising that this is not a one off visit; we shall visit from time to time in future even if it is not in group, individuals will visit,” he noted.

In her acceptance, the chairperson of the orphanage home, Mrs. Chinyere Innocent, appreciated the Club members and prayed that in whatever way they have contributed to make the visit possible, God would reward them abundantly.

“None of your children will be homeless. Situation will not cause them to be abandoned,” she added.

She lauded those who understand the importance of visiting orphanage homes, saying, “I am always happy when I see groups or families visiting orphanage homes. Some people say orphanage homes are a business; so, there is no need to visit them but I ask such people to come closer and see what is happening. I always tell people that they will not understand this life until they visit a home like this. May God reward and bless you. Before you knock, may doors be opened for you all; thank you so much,” she stated.