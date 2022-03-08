By Vivian Onyebukwa

Rotary International, District 9110, through its foundation, has reaffirmed its commitment to the human race, even as it pledged support for government in strengthening human capacity development.

District governor, Remi Bello, disclosed this during the Rotary Foundation’s annual dinner held in Lagos, where he gave a scorecard of projects executed by Rotary clubs during the year.

According to Bello, Rotary has areas of focus every year and each district and club embarks on projects in areas such as education, health, environmental sustainability, business support and empowerment, among others.

He explained the essence of the dinner, which he said was to raise funds for projects of the foundation from well-meaning Nigerians.

Bello, however, expressed worry on the increasing level of poverty in the country and urged individuals to support government’s efforts in lifting the society out of want.

The district governor commended members of the club who have supported the foundation in various capacities and ensured that it lived up to expectations.

“I want to specially appreciate those who have kept this foundation going and living, particularly Edward Ojobo, the president-nominee of Rotary Club of Gowon Estate, who has also just joined the Elite Group of Rotary Foundation.”

He, therefore, implored all to always respond to the cause for humanitarian support towards the development of the society.

The past governor of the district, Ijeoma Okoro, while delivering a speech, noted that Rotary Foundation was one of the major non-governmental organizations in the world committed to assisting the less privileged and promoting peace among ethnic nationalities.

Okoro stated that Rotarians, especially Paul Harris Society members, donated to the foundation in order to do more humanitarian work for humanity: “The purpose of the event is to appreciate the donors and create more awareness on the Rotary Foundation, attract more donations, as the new major donors were decorated at the event. The Rotary Foundation, which is the charity arm, is the backbone of Rotary and our ultimate goal is to raise funds for the foundation and we are determined to achieve it for humanity sake.”

Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Works and Infrastructure, Adeyoye Aramide, commended the organisation for the quality of service they have rendered in terms of projects that cut across different areas of focus, including support for education. Aramide also applauded the club for always introducing innovative projects that impact positively on the community.

Some of the new major donors decorated by District Governor Bello were Ojobo Edward of Rotary Club of Gowon Estate, chairman, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), and Bamidele Chris Onalaja, president of Rotary Club of Maryland, a property magnate and the chief executive of RevolutionPlus Group.

Also on the list of major donors were Raphael Elishi Abanum of Rotary Club of Isolo, Babawale Jonathan Agbeyangi, from Rotary Club of Lagos, Hammed Babatunde Olori, Rotary Club of Ikeja, Muritala Ibrahim, Rotary Club, Ota, and Tejumola Taiwo Raji, Rotary Club of Isolo.

Others are Ade Andrew Oyenekan, Rotary Club of Ikeja, and Anthony Laleye from Rotary Club of Agege.

Over one hundred members and friends of Rotary were in attendance. One of the notable guests at the event was the chairman of Premier Lotto, Sir Kessington Adebutu.

It was an evening of dance and charity as members and guests trooped into the hall to celebrate the donors of Rotary Foundation, the charity arm and backbone of Rotary International.

The 2022 Rotary Foundation fundraising dinner was organized by Rotary Foundation Fundraising Committee, with Adeniyi Adelaja of Rotary Club of Ikeja as the chairman.