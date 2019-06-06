Rotary Club of Ikeja South, District 9110, Lagos, in its recent guest dinner fellowship said the event was meant to mark its 32nd anniversary. District Governor nominee, Aderemi Bello, said that Rotarians serve as bridge between problems and solutions:

“The club is known for friendship, networking, leadership and mentoring which members stand to benefit in the course of their services and commitments to human empowerment. The Rotary pin is a symbol of honour, integrity and respect to all who wear it.”

He appealed to intending Rotarians to ensure that they will be able to defend the high regard that is attached to the Rotary pin before becoming a member, even as he encouraged serving members not to relent in selfless service and community empowerment. He said since he joined rotary “it’s been good stories all the way.”

Assistant Governor to the club, Segun Adewakun, said though they are committed to humanitarian service they are equally committed to promote healthy living and also extending their service to promote quality education for brighter and rewarding future for children: “Our education project is aimed to support less privileged children in the society to access quality education and to discourage children from dropping out of school due to financial challenges.”

President of the club, Yinka Adeosun, admonished the intending Rotarians to join because of service above self. He said they have planned a number of projects this year.

He added that character is so essential in life as it is about one of the greatest determinants of how far a man or woman goes in life: “It is one attribute that affects every career, profession, trade; practice etc. either in private or public space.

“I dare say that the failures of several governments including that of Nigeria, are largely due to the absence of character among those who take crucial and strategic decisions that affect others. All the talks and crusade on corruption and the fight against it would have all been needless if all those who took oaths to govern us have appreciable level of requisite character.”