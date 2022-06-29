With the regular emission of carbon into our atmosphere, our ecosystem continues to suffer major air pollution.

When it comes to preserving our environment, tree planting grips the world. Large-scale tree planting helps to fertilize the soil, and also supply timber. Trees provide shelter like a home for many animals, birds and insects.

This is why Rotary Club of Lekki Phase One, in a continuous mission of preserving the ecosystem, has chosen to plant tree in its community and environs.

Rotary Club of Lekki Phase One is one of the Rotary clubs under the umbrella of Rotary International, a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

The organization has seven areas of focus which include “Supporting the Environment”

A Rotary year begins on 1st of July and ends on 30th of June. To commemorate the new Rotary year themed “The Imagine Rotary Year”, The club under the leadership of the soon-to-be Imaginative President, Rotarian Yetunde Dimowo, will be executing a tree planting project in collaboration with Reggae Republic, a group of environmentalists who are passionate about saving our environment by planting trees.

The tree planting exercise which will take place at Greensprings Anthos House School in Jakande, Lekki, Lagos on the 6th of July, 2022 will not be the first large-scale tree planting project the club will be executing.

Rotarian Dimowo revealed that the club has carried out a lot of tree planting projects since the inception of the club.

“For the past 15 years of our service to humanity as a club, we have carried out several tree planting projects with the most recent ones being the tree planting exercise we carried out in Arcadia Grove Estate, Osapa London in 2020 and the one carried out in Oral Estate, Ikota in 2021 but this is the first time we will be collaborating with another organization on a tree planting project and I believe it’s going to be worth it”, She said.

Speaking further, the Incoming President of the club said “It has been our parallel initiative to contribute our quota towards the preservation of our ecosystem through planting of trees, that is why when Reggae Republic approached us for this collaboration, we willingly keyed into it. It gives me great joy to see organizations of people with like minds and passion.

“Planting trees can help to restore important ecosystem services in our environment. It supplies humans and animals with food, water, energy, and raw building materials. When water, soil, and air quality are improved, environmental risks and impacts are reduced.

“Not only do trees produce oxygen but they also absorb carbon dioxide and other harmful greenhouse gases”, she added.

In the same vein, Reggae Republic Project Coordinator, Washington Uba stated that Reggae Republic is also happy with this partnership because of their philosophy in “Catching Them Young” with a view to inculcate in young people the culture of saving the Earth and call on Nigerians and especially, Lagosians to join in this noble campaign and culture of tree planting.

“Rotary Club of Lekki Phase 1 shares the same vision and ideals of impacting positively on humanity with the Reggae Republic, this partnership is well made and couldn’t have come at a better time.

He said “Tree planting symbolizes hope and the continuity of life, the journey of planting one Million trees begins with one and we want to encourage our young ones to start planting trees. Trees provide enormous benefits to our everyday lives. They filter the air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and create homes for thousands of species of plants and animals.

“Planting a Million Trees annually by the citizens of the Republic alongside our partners can help save the Earth from deforestation and Climate change”, he said.