Bianca Iboma

Former district governor of Rotary 9110, Yomi Adewunmi, has urged governments, at all levels, to have attitudinal change in order to be effective in their leadership style.

Adewunmi made the statement during a two-day training, organised for over 400 newly elected club officers for 2019/2020 leadership year. He urged the governments to be more responsible and accountable in their dealings, especially with the current security threat facing the country.

The former district governor said Nigeria cannot move forward until government, at all levels, start taking responsibility and stop blaming others for their misfortunes, and make good use of initiatives that can aid progress.

“No progress is achieve when a local government chairman cannot provide useful information that can lead to the security of life of his people.

“They must imbibe the culture of learning, discipline and focus on set objectives as a nation, and ensure they make progress in every sphere as well as focus on their role, then, the country would surmount all its challenges,” he said,

On his part, the district governor nominee, Jide Akeredolu, said the event was organised to intensify their commitment towards the eradication of polio and to highlight other developmental contributions of rotary to the society.

He told participants that part of their plans for the new rotary year is the total eradication of polio in Nigeria.