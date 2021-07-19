By Zika Bobby

President, Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA, District 9110, Debo Adebayo, has announced plans to donate medical equipment to general hospitals in the area to enable its personnel effectively discharge their duties to patients.

Making the promise after his investiture as the club’s 16th president, Adebayo said the gesture was in tune with the organisation’s tradition of rendering selfless service to its immediate environment and bringing smiles to the people.

He said the organisation, under his leadership, would also be training graduates in the community in other skill-sets to give them the much-needed competitive edge in the job market.

“There are some graduates out there that by adding one or two knowledge to their certificates, they would be able to get their dream jobs. We intend to assist them with such knowledge. We will also look at non-literate segment of the community, and see how we can train them in the area of cinematography and photography,” he said.

He also reiterated the organisation’s commitment to its tradition of giving interest-free loans to business owners in the community, so as to further boost their businesses.

In his farewell message, immediate past president of the club, Chibuzor Okpala described the past 11 months as a period of growth, dedication, commitment, passion and limitless charity to humanity for the 15 year-old club.

He said despite the challenges posed by the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA 9110, was still able to expand its tentacles, as evident in its growing membership in the past few months.

The club, he said, had also been able to execute critical projects, such as environmental support, maternal and child health, literacy and education, peace and conflict resolution, economic and community development, water and sanitation, and disease prevention and control, in line with the seven areas of focus of Rotary Club.

