District 9125 Governor for Rotary International, Jumoke Bamigboye, yesterday, said Rotary will join forces with government and other health organisations to end Hepatitis in Nigeria like poliomyelitis

She said over 1.3 million people are dying globally from the various types of Hepatitis with 325 million affected.

She said since Hepatitis is preventable, Nigerians should come out en masse to know their health status.

Bamigboye, who spoke at the launch of World Hepatitis Day by the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro in Jabi District of Abuja, said the virus is a silent killer Nigerian must not joke with.

She said: “Hepatitis is a silent killer with more than 1.3m deaths a year and it affects more than 325m people globally. According to the World Health Organization(WHO), about 2.8 million people in the world are on lifelong treatment for Hepatitis B. We are out now screening Nigerians who have this silent killer. We also know that just like COVID-19 we are talking about, most people are having the virus without knowing that they are infected, so also is Hepatitis A, B, C, and D.

“So many people are out there with the virus, not detected, and dying silently. We need to make this known, we need to make this campaign, we need to get Nigerians to be screened and treated.