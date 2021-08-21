Determined to uphold the ideals of the club, Rotary Club of Anthony Golden, District 9110, Lagos, has restated its commitment to the sustenance of the club’s services to humanity. The club encouraged its members to recommit to humanitarian activities in their host community.

President of the club, Lato Osemoje, made the declaration recently at a capacity development seminar held to train members, with the theme “Why joining Rotary is one of the best decisions you will make.”

Osemoje said the club was saddled with the responsibility of contributing to economic development and community empowerment, especially healthcare, globally.

He stressed the need to assemble more people to be members and they must be committed to the cause of Rotary, as expectations from the club are high, so members should equally be more committed to the humanitarian activities of the club, emphasizing the positive benefits of being a Rotarian.

He revealed plans are ongoing to make induct new members willing to give all to the growth of the district.

The guest speaker at the event,a former president of the district, Dr. Deinde Shoga presented a paper, emphasizes on service to humanity.

Shoga stressed that they should work assiduously with other members to ensure the sustenance of the club’s age-long services to humanity.

“It is a privilege to serve the club in such decisive times; It is also a big responsibility,for us all.

“We should take this as a vote of confidence in the way we have worked. We are ready to devote every effort, body, mind and spirit to lead the club toward success as well as greatness,” he said.

Moreso, he said as a rotarian, all you should think of is humanitarian service and by doing this, many reward and benefit will come to your door step.

“You don’t have to be rich financially before being a rotarian. As a rotarian, riches of the heart should be your first goal. You must be kind and willing to share the little you have for the benefit of the society.

Shoga narrated his deeds when he was president of this district some years ago.

We achieved a lot and I’m glad the current administration maintain the legacy.

“I have read a lot of books about the importance of being a rotarian and I have never for once regretted joining the club. I will also want all to keep the legacy moving for the development of the society and by doing so, you will realized that joining rotary is one of the best decision you will make,” he stated.