From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM) has called for constitutional amendment to provide for the rotation of the position of Governor among Senatorial Districts in a state.

This, it noted, is to ensure balanced and equitable sharing of political power that will give every component of every state a sense of belonging as well as reduce political tension, rivalry and conflict.

National Coordinator, AVM Monday Morgan (rtd) made the call in his presentation during the North Central Zonal Public Hearing organized by the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, on Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State.

In a press release signed by its Secretary, Joseph Ode and made available to Daily Sun in Makurdi on Thursday, Morgan maintained that BRM does not subscribe to the call for Sovereign National Conference or Referendum but welcomes restructuring which will remove or reduce all the vestiges of exclusion.

He posited further that BRM which is a non-political and non-confrontational organization was established to promote ethnic minority integration and inclusiveness in governance in Nigeria.

“BRM, in the light of its call for equal opportunity, national integration and inclusiveness in governance, strongly recommends an amendment to the constitution to make the governorship position rotational among the three Senatorial Districts of a state after a two-year reign in any particular District.”

BRM also recommended constitutional backing for the existence of the six geopolitical zones of Northeast, Northwest, North central, Southeast, Southwest and Southsouth, not as a tier of government but for purposes of power shift, inclusive governance as well as coordination of social and economic development, security and other issues of common interest.

The press release also added that the Movement also lent its support to the agitation for the creation of Apa State out of the present Benue state to foster ethic minority integration and inclusiveness in governance by guaranteeing equal opportunities and access to high offices of the state and to allow development at the grassroots.

“Other highlights of BRM’s submission include support for absolute financial autonomy for Local Governments, promotion of gender equality, immunity for the President and Governors, support for comprehensive judicial and electoral reforms as well as provision for ‘State of Residence’ to accord full rights to non-indigenes resident in a state for at least 20 years.

“BRM’s position also includes the rejection of state police in favour of encouraging the states to establish independent security outfits for purposes of intelligence gathering to supplement the activities of the police at the level of the states.

“In that wise, the likes of Amotekun in the Southwest and the Lifeguards in some states of North Central geopolitical zone should be given constitutional backing,” Ode stated.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android