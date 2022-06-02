From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has charged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the presidency to the South for the party to retain power.

Governor Akeredolu, who doubles as the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, was on Wednesday evening announced as the Chairman of the Security and Compliance Committee for the party’s special convention.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a short message via his verified Facebook account on Thursday, the Governor re-echoed the position of his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that power should be rotated to the South.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the APC must be ready to rotate power in order to retain power, adding that “to retain power, the party must rotate power to the South.”

“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power. Rotate to the South. Shikena.” The message reads.

This was the third time in a space of one month that Governor Akeredolu would be clamouring for rotation of power to the South.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .