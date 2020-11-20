Movie buffs are in for a swell time as The New Patriots, an action-packed political thriller produced by Rotimi Adelola is set to hit cinemas nationwide.

Starring Akin Lewis, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Dele Odule and Taiwo Ibikunle and other talented thespians, the movie has been described as engaging, entertaining and designed to be a catalyst for social change.

Produced in collaboration with Durot Movies and Number 9 Film Studios, and directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo, The New Patriots explores the disenchantment of youths with the mismanagement, bad governance and endemic corruption in Republic of Aruguna, a populous third world nation, after a covert team of vibrant youths led by Lateef Adedimeji deploy unorthodox means to tackle the mindless, corrupt and deadly powerbrokers in their country. This unorthodox strategy creates tension nationwide.

Adelola, also a scriptwriter, holds a PhD in Psychology from University of Ibadan and is an alumnus of Harvard-Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, and Mainframe Media and Film Institute, from where he graduated in 2017.