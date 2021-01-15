Rotimi Adeola’s new social engineering movie, The New Patriots, has set a new record as the only African film to officially get the nod for screening during the 2021 edition of Five Continents International Film Festival in the Drama Feature Film category of the prestigious international film festival.

Set in a fictional banana republic called the Republic of Aruguna, The New Patriots explores the disenchantment of the youth with the socio-political situation in the Republic of Aruguna and the non-violent strategy mobilized to confront the economic and socio-political issues plaguing the republic.

The New Patriots parades actors like Akin Lewis, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Dele Odule and Taiwo Ibikunle, among a host of other thespians, and was directed by Adebayo Tijani and Terry Ayebo. It was produced by Dr. Rotimi Adelola of Number 9 Film Studios.