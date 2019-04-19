Damiete Braide

Having done well to promote Yoruba culture not only in Arigidi Akoko area of Ondo State but in Nigeria and the world at large, the government of Ondo State, led by Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has promised to partner with the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Chief Gani Adams to organise more cultural programmes that will promote peace and unity.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner of Works, Ondo State, Taofeek Abdulsalam, made this known at St. James Primary School, Arigidi Akoko, during the celebration of life of Pa Lamidi Adams at the weekend.

The governor prayed for Aare Adams, who has done a lot to take care of his father, hoping that, when he became old, his children would also take good care of him. He appreciated what the promoter of Yoruba culture had done not only in Arigidi Akoko or in the country but also in the world.

He said, “We appreciate all the cultural programmes that he has organised, and we admonish him to come home and organise more festivals in the state, because charity begins at home. My government appreciates the importance of arts and culture in the country, and that is why we will give him all the necessary support.”

Aare Adams told the gathering that he learnt a lot of things from his father, including his principles, fairness, humility, etcetera. “As an individual, he always encourage us to attain greater heights in our pursuit in Life. If not for him, he would not be where he is today. I celebrate his life with great joy. I thank everyone that has come far and wide to celebrate with me,” he remarked.

A lady who didn’t want her name in print, observed the celebration was about Aare Kankanfo’s father, adding, “The late Lamidi Adams was a warrior, an enigma, a philanthropist, who sacrificed a lot for the Yoruba race and even for Nigeria.

“The celebration is like a carnival in Arigidi Akoko. Aare Gani Adams has done a lot in the society through the promotion of the Yoruba culture, and that is why the Alafin of Oyo deemed it fit to give him the title, Aare of Yorubaland,” she said.

Mojisola Adams disclosed her father-in-law was a jovial man. Above all, “He was very simple and responsible to all his children. He usually tells me lots of stories about Yoruba culture. Aare Adams is now the father of the house to all his siblings, and God will give him the grace to be able to take care of his siblings.”

Paramount ruler of the town, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, said Aare Adams had made the Yoruba race proud, not only in Nigeria but worldwide. “He took good care of his father while he was alive and likewise his children would do same to him,” he said.

“I admonish him not to relent on his efforts in the promotion of the Yoruba culture, he should do more and God will give him the strength to do more in the promotion of Yoruba culture,” he added.

Vulnerable Joseph Ajayi, Vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church and Archbishop of Akoko Diocese, lent his voice, saying there was no way one could separate religion from the culture of the people, for “they go hand-in-hand.”

He echoed, “Aare Adams has used it as a unifying factor to unite people, because culture and religion are inseparable. It is also a means of people to live together as one irrespective of their religious belief.”

Gospel musician, Lanre Teriba, Oodua Cultural Troupe and other up-and-coming musicians thrilled guests with their performances.