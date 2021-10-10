The family of Rotimi Williams has officially announced the passing of Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams.

In a statement signed by Ms F.R.A Williams, Ladi Rotimi-Williams, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, “died in the early hours of Sunday, 3rd October, 2021.”

Born on December 1, 1946, the legal icon, who would have clocked 75 in December, according to the family, “leaves a legacy of integrity and service to humanity, the legal profession and the nation at large.”

The family and Law Firm have opened a condolence register at their Chambers in Victoria Island Lagos for the public (COVID-19 protocols to be observed), just as they advised the public to visit their website and leave a message on the electronic condolence register.

