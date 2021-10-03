Son of legal icon, Chief Rotimi Williams, Ladi Williams, has reportedly died from COVID-19 complications.

Ladi Williams passed away about 3 am yesterday morning.

His death was confirmed by his younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams.

“I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3am this morning,” he said.

