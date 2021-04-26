It is often said that failure is a launch pad for success. This is particularly so when deep within you and, in fact, all available facts say otherwise but for whatever reason, those frightened by your rising choose to label you wrongly. Sometimes, though painful, it sticks, for a little while anyway.

The country has just witnessed a momentous event in Imo North Senatorial District of Imo State, where a gentle lion has been enthroned as the senator-elect of the zone.

In fact, Distinguished Senator Frank Ibezim was derided by many as an underdog in the electoral contest that paraded no better candidates. However, being alien to the loquaciousness that characterised most of the self-trumpeters in the race, they said he was unpopular.

But, seriously, how could an accomplished former commissioner in the state be this unpopular whereas his signature achievements at Imo Poultry in Avutu Obowo still speak volumes of his capacity? How could a knight of the Anglican Church and a philanthropist of note be unpopular? Or were his accusers alluding to the fact that he loated showmanship and loved to put his money where it mattered most, where it would transform lives? Would it not be better to be unpopular and let your good deeds speak for you than to be popular, sorry, notorious and make pretentious claims before a sneering public?

One basic thing about Ibezim and, perhaps, what worked most for him was his stoicism and implicit faith in the Lord. His favourite song was Ka ha mara n’etiti mba n’ile na Jehovah wu Eze (let it be known everywhere that Jehovah is the King), and indeed, today, the world has come to know that infallible truth.

Strangely, from being unpopular, he became the candidate to dread, as he kept conquering grounds each passing minute. He trounced the ‘popular’ candidates in the in-house election their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) organised to choose a consensus candidate for the senatorial by-election. When they reneged on the agreement, he again whipped them sore in the acrimonious party primary. Nevertheless, the party stood solidly behind him even after he had been screened out under mysterious circumstances.

Again, when they realised that the ‘unpopular’ candidate was stealing the shine off them, an amalgam of evil was birthed to stop him at all cost, using dubious legal pronouncements. The strangest of the judgments was the concurrent ruling of the High Court and Appeal Court that disqualified him over certificate forgery.

Those who knew Ibezim way back at Uboma Secondary School, Ikperejere, Etiti, Imo State, vouch for his brilliance. Those who are knowledgeable about operations of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) also know how subjects are listed in the statement of result and the actual certificate. Those who know Frank also know him as Francis and his photograph has never changed because he had not undergone any cosmetic surgery for face change. Is Frank no longer a variant of Francis because Ibezim is involved?

Sadly, the accusation was hyped to the point of wanting to destroy a budding star. It was not difficult for falsehood to assume flesh and blood and stalk Ibezim till the very end.

But like the Beetle, Ibezim no die easy.

Knowing very well that their case would collapse like a pack of badly arranged cards if the owners of the certificates were called upon to authenticate or repudiate them, Ibezim’s smart-by-half accusers deviously avoided doing that, as is fit and proper. Strangely, our courts with outright contempt for their reputation disqualified Ibezim on the contrived allegations of perjury. Of course, that is not surprising to those who are conversant with Nigeria’s diseased jurisprudence.

Failing to invite Ibezim’s alma mater and WAEC, owners of the ‘fake’ certificates Ibezim paraded to come and testify for or against it as it exposed the underbelly of the inimical plot. The courts did not even consider the nature of the suit, whether it was post or pre-election matter.

However, Jehovah, who is the Lord and King, manifested in the unanimous decision of a five-man panel of jurists of the Supreme Court, who could not be induced. They proclaimed the truth on the mountain top and did not hesitate to consign the disreputable suit to the dustbin of history.

Yes, despite his travails and seeming helplessness, Ibezim’s faith never flagged; he trusted in Jehovah, who must manifest His awesomeness upon the entire earth and put to shame the enterprise of the wicked. That was done on Friday and, tomorrow, Ibezim will take his seat among the distinguished gentlemen of the hallowed Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Nigeria is a country where queer people dominate the limelight and are greatly adored by mostly a poverty-stricken populace in search of crumbs to latch onto. Nobody interrogates the source of wealth. Nobody interrogates accountability. Everyone wants to collect their own bit of the national cake and move on, others may roast in hell for all they care.

However, a new sheriff is in town to arrest the slide of Imo North, which has for long been locked in the womb of uncertainty, a political blizzard that has blighted the people.

The indefatigable Ibezim team walked the talk; unfazed and unrelenting in the midst deadly landmines strewn on Victory Street. They picked their way gingerly through the tortuous road until Daniel came to judgment and, now, they can breathe freely again, saying, Lord, we hail thee.

But let drums of victory dance be mildly beaten; let the ululation of defeat be subdued too. However, let Imo North erupt in unmitigated joy for, like the bird trapped inside the cage of the predator, it has escaped; yeah, the cage is broken. Who shall reconstruct that evil cage? To him it shall be shame and dishonour.

The choice of Ibezim means that the lot of Imo North has fallen on pleasant places. I espy a green land near the terminus, as the zone alights from the rickety one-chance bus that has thrown the people off balance all these years. No doubt the daredevil drivers have forfeited their licences to the road safety corps of destiny. The new sheriff is sane, calm and godly. He is foresighted and, being young with a whole lot of years spread ahead of him, he is mindful of tomorrow. He knows he cannot eat his tomorrow today like some did years ago and now want to eat their children’s future as well. That is an error that has been corrected. Okigwe Viva; never again shall you be pocketed by greed and selfishness. Welcome to a new era so golden.