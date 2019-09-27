Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday slammed the U.S. and Saudi plot aimed at blaming the recent attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Tehran.

Following the attacks, Saudi Arabia together with the U.S. and several European countries has accused Iran of being behind the act.

However, the Yemein Houthi movement had claimed full responsibility.

The senior official also noted that Tehran was ready to sit down for talks with the U.S. on a nuclear deal as soon as Washington lifts sanctions.

Rouhani said, “we have said openly that we are ready for negotiations, but not amid sanctions and pressure.

“I have been asked, when are you ready to do it, and I have answered that I’m ready to take part in a 5+1 meeting even in just one hour, but a proper atmosphere should be created prior to that.’’

On 20 September, the Trump administration imposed new economic sanctions against Iran, targeting its central bank and its sovereign wealth fund.

The move came in response to the Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities that caused major fires and partially disrupted the country’s oil production, affecting global oil prices.

Following the attack, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the U.S., the UK and Germany blamed the attack on Iran.

The Saudi Defence Ministry held a press conference to present what it described as evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attacks.

Iran has denied all accusation, pointing out that the Yemeni Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Sputnik/NAN)