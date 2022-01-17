By Bolaji Okunola

Former African champions, the Super Eagles risk the danger of facing off with some strong opponents next round at the end of group games at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria, who currently occupy the top spot in Group D will be drawn against one of the best losers in Group B, E or F.

Checks on the Group log showed that Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia are currently lagging in their various groups in the competition.

Having grabbed the second round ticket after Saturday’s 3-1 victory against Sudan, the Austine Eguavoen lads will keep fingers crossed for Group B decider between Senegal and Malawi or await the outcome of Thursday’s Group E involving the defending champions, Algeria and Group leaders, Ivory Coast.

Nigeria may also be drawn against Tunisia or Mali, whose Group F fate hangs on the last game. The encounter will see Gambia battle Tunisia while Mali tackle Mauritania to seal their place in the knockout stage of the competition.