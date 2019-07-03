Ben Dunno, Warri

It was a moment of celebration at NNPC recently when the immediate past Area Mananger of Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Warri Depot, (a subsidiary of NNPC), Dr Gyet Dogara, took to the stage during an in-house reception in his honour by the management staff of the company to bid him farewell.

It was an occasion that saw dignitries, especially the PPMC Warri Area office senior staff, trade union members, business associates, families and friends as well as well-wishers who were gathered in the company’s conference hall, took turns one after the other to attest to the good works both in chracter and professionalism the celebrant had committed in to his 35 years meritorous service to the establishment.

First to speak was the incoming Area Manager, Engr. Odeniyi Oluwatoyin, who recounted his relationship with his precedessor while working in Kaduna before he was posted to Warri. He described him as a team player who can accommodate different characters on the job.

According to him, “In his working life Dogara had worked in Kaduna and when they told him he was going to Warri, one thing that encouraged him was that he is an indigene of Warri. I can tell you that a lot of people have been transferred to Warri and they have refused to come to Warri”.

“You are supposed to have a substantive DMHR, but she refused to come. Others used third influence to change their posting from Warri because people thought that in Warri people are been killed anyhow. But we all know that all these are not true. When he first came to Warri a lot of people thought he was an Hausa man. But with time he had to prove himself that he was our brother”.

“Now no matter what his background was, he came and he saw met not only Warri indigenes but also people from the creek and other places. People were coming from Bayelsa and Port Harcourt to come and meet him and this tells you the kind of person our brother is. Anywhere he finds himself he easily blends with the people”.

“The Union can testify to that because throughout his stay here he never had any problems with them. Even the heads of department can also testify that with Engr Dr. Dogara, any paper can fly. So it’s a thing of joy for somebody to put 35 years of service in an organisation.”