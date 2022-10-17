It was a cheering experience for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on arrival in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, country home of the former vice chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Prof. Hilary Odo Edeoga, as men, women, youths and stakeholders of the council area trooped out emnasse to welcome the governor amid cheers and excitement.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani and the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Prince Cornelius Nnaji, was in Eha-Amufu on a private visit to celebrate with Prof. Edeoga on his recent conferment with the National Honours award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The governor who was accorded a rousing reception was also entertained with different cultural displays with traditional renditions that dramatised the people’s love and endorsement of the governor’s rare leadership qualities and sterling contributions to the development of Eha-Amufu in particular and Isi-Uzo LGA in general.

Welcoming Governor Ugwuanyi, youths of Isi-Uzo LGA reassured that they were behind him. They also reassured that Isi-Uzo LGA is PDP, stressing that the council would deliver PDP 100 percent in the 2023 general election.

Presenting the stance of Isi-Uzo youths, Innocent Lotachukwu Odo told Governor Ugwuanyi that “the promise we make to you is that since we have been delivering PDP 100 percent in the past, we will still give the party 100 percent votes in these coming elections. We are here to reassure you that Isi-Uzo youths are fully with you, 100 percent with you as well as assuring you that Isi-Uzo LGA is PDP. There is no shaking!”

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders and people of Isi-Uzo LGA, former Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Poverty Reduction, Godwin Ogenyi, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for honouring them with the visit stating that it was a mark of respect for their people.