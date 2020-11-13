Route 712 Experiential Agency has emerged winner in the Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year category at the MARKETING EDGE Marketing and Advertising Excellence Award 2020.

Shedding light on the momentous clinching of the award by the agency, Mr. John Ajayi, publisher/CEO of MARKETING EDGE, Nigeria’s foremost brands, marketing and advertising magazine, said: “The nomination and subsequent emergence of ROUTE 712 Experiential Agency as MARKETING EDGE Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year was a product of painstaking review and assessment of the sterling records of the agency in the experiential marketing genre of the integrated marketing communications industry in the year under review. The agency’s market leadership and innovative services offerings to its high-profile clients stand it head and shoulders above its peers. Its impactful innovations in the face of daunting challenges, especially within this period very well positioned it for such recognition and celebration”.

Speaking in the same vein, the man at the helm of affairs at Route 712, David Idahoise, while commenting on his agency’s feat at the awards, said, “This is a valued testimonial to the commitment of all of us at Route 712.”

Idahoise added that the award was a feather to the cap of every staff of the agency, made possible only by the agency’s esteemed clients across the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.