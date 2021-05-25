By Bunmi Ogunyale

The chairman of the Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF), Femi Pedro has promised that the famous Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex, Rowe Park would wear a new look, as rehabilitation work is ongoing at the edifice.

Pedro, who was the special guest at the 2021 NTTF National Championships held in Lagos at the weekend, called on the private sector to partner Lagos State in empowering the youth through sport.

“I want to assure you that you will soon see a brand new Rowe Park that will even look better than Omolade Okoya-Thomas Hall because work has started in rejuvenating the edifice to international standard.

“Through huge support from the private sector, we have been able to raise some funds to execute work on the edifice and we hope more private sector can come on board to be part of the efforts to revive sports facilities in Lagos.”