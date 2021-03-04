Having emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world, the CEO of Equity Concepts Entertainment, Rowland Okorie has rolled out his plans for 2021.

Outlining his activities for the year he revealed that it would include the official launching of Bling TV, Know Your Movies TV Game Show and the 2021 edition of his annual award show, Icons of Humanity Awards.

Okorie said: “The world came a standstill after the global outbreak of Covid 19. To some it was a moment of re-branding and re-strategizing the next line of business but for others, it was a total disaster! At Equity Concepts Entertainment, it was a moment to reflect and re-strategize on how to impact humanity.

“My heart goes out to all those that lost their loved ones. Thank God for the Covid 10 vaccine and here is saluting all the scientists and health workers working day and night to combat the pandemic. This year as we get ready to kick-off our activities as usual, everything is on the table including Icons of Humanity Awards and the official launching of Bling TV.”

Icons of Humanity Awards is a charity event dedicated to selfless services to humanity by recognizing and rewarding intellectuals and all those at the front like of the fight to contain the deadly covid 19 virus. Recipients will be selected all over the world including performing artists and donors.”

Commenting on his career he continued: “I have had an amazing journey so far and visited many parts of the world. I would say by far the USA has been the best to be honest. I have had opportunities I would never have had anywhere in the world and it has all impacted my life in ways I could have never imagined. I found a great profession aside being a filmmaker as a Global CAT Adjuster. I can work anywhere in the world writing claims with a simple license; this is something I never dreamt of.”