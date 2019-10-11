Chinelo Obogo

An aircraft belonging to Royal Air Maroc, Morocco’s national carrier, with registration number CN – ROR landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the early hours of Friday with it’s baggage cabin door open. The aircraft arrived from Rabat when the incident happened.

Aviation Security officials that escorted the aircraft upon landing said that although all necessary security landing procedures were observed as the aircraft was landing and their was no invader around the aircraft, they suspected the opening must have been as a result of force landing.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henrietta Yakubu said that all passengers on the flight got their luggage intact, except for a certain Tazi Larbi, whose luggage with tag number 829116 did not come on the flight because it was left in Morocco.

Appropriate agencies have, however, commenced investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause. The aircraft pushed back at about 0530 hours and was airborne to Morrocco at 0540 hours.