The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye on Friday, January 17 honoured 100 Nigerian youths with Royal Awards.

The awardees, who are between the ages of 19 and 39, were picked from across all tribes and professions following their campaign trails and how impactful they have been locally and globally.

Among the awardees were Sharon Ooja, Lateef Adedimeji, Yomi Casual, Woli Arole, Alvin Abayomi, Barrister Sani Michael (MC Lively), Olumide Oworu, Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy), and Lala Akindoju.

According to the monarch, the award is in recognition and celebration of hardworking Nigerian youths who have distinguished themselves in various endeavours.

He said: “We are nurturing the self-esteem of the average youth so that leadership can register with them as something that they have to demand. We gave this award so that they can be closer to leadership in public and private sectors.”