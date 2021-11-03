By Bunmi Ogunyale

Royal Boxing Organization (RBO), Africa Coordinator and frontline sports aficionado, Mr. Igeola Hassan Nojeem has revealed that the first-ever boxing reality show is set to berth in countries on the African continent.

Igeola, who recently won the RBO franchise to host boxing shows in Africa, said he has resolved to turn around the face of boxing in Africa by providing budding talents with the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Speaking further, the boxing die-hard said he and his team are prepared to comb the entire Africa discover talents that can give the World titles a shot in no distant future.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Royal Boxing Organisation for the right to host this showpiece. But I must appreciate the RBO for finding me worthy to stir this ship and I promise to give it my best shot.

“Having gotten the right, the entire African continent will have a new feel of boxing as the team is raring to go and bring the continent to limelight in the game.

“We have a designed plan to fish out talents and assist Africa boxers realise their dreams. We are also been talking to some stakeholders and professionals to make this dream come to fusion.

“For the Boxing Reality Show, we are planning to put selected boxers across Africa in a house and the eventual will be handsomely rewarded.”

