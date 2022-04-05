It was a celebration of Nigeria’s diverse cultures at the Culture Day organized by Royal Crest College, Lagos, tagged “Exploring Our Boundaries Through Culture” recently.

The cultures of Yoruba from the South-West, Calabar from South-South, Igbo from the South-East; Hausa from the North and Tiv from the North-Central zones of the country were on displayed at the event held in the school compound.

The director of the college, Pastor Kehinde Ojo, said the aim was to teach the students unity despite the different cultures in Nigeria.

He added that it was necessary for each citizen of the country to forget about ethnic egoism and leave what divides Nigerians and make use of what binds everyone together for the nation to be indivisible.

Ojo’s words: “Our cultures are beautiful and I can see beautiful days ahead for our country.”

The educationist urged Nigerians to look at the next-door state for businesses, tourism and relaxation, instead of longing to get visas and move out of the country, adding, “it is important we explore what is around us and make use of it to make the country great.”

He commended the students for their performance and urged them to learn from different cultures displayed at the event.

Ojo appreciated parents for their support, adding that the school would continue to teach the students all-round education, including extra-curricular activities like the Culture Day.

Also at the event, the proprietor of the college, Mrs. Faith Ojo, thanked parents for their support.

She stressed that the school was known for excellence not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities, and “that is why you can see the students putting all their best to show the diverse cultures of the country.”

Mrs. Ojo added that the college would always strive to give total education, which would translate to greatness for the students in the school.

The head prefect, Eniola Ojo, remarked that the presence of distinguished men and women at the occasion was an indication of the relevance of Nigerian culture.

She said it was to show the importance of culture in the daily grooming of the leaders of tomorrow “which is this generation.”