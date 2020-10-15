Royal Electronics Group, an international electronics and home appliances company, has launched a new product into the Nigerian market.

Known as the new Royal el-Picasso floor standing inverter air-conditioner, Fab Uzor, Executive Director, Corporate Services of Sims Nigeria Limited, who are the official representative of Royal Electronics in Africa, said the new Royal el-Picasso air-conditioner was packed with advanced features which offer consumers an unbeatable cooling, energy saving and ambience enhancing experience.

Uzor who spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the product in Lagos, said the product is self-cleaning,easy to install also comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

“Bringing this classy product on the heels of the popular Royal Burj Khalifa which has been making waves for some time now among Nigeria’s upper-class, is only in keeping with the company’s pledge of ensuring that Nigerians don’t ever miss out on the latest technology in the electronics industry. From all indications, the Royal el-Picasso floor standing AC is billed to change the ambiences of many corporate offices and boardrooms as well as high-profile hotel and residential lounges across Nigeria,” he said.