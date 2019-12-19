Maduka Nweke and Chiamaka Ajeamo

Royal Exchange Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Olawale Banmore as new Group Managing Director (GMD) and John Iwuajoku as the Group Executive Director, Operations with effect from December 4, 2019.

Announcing the appointments, the company’s Chairman, Board of Directors, Mr. Kenneth Odogwu, said Banmore, has extensive experience and knowledge of the insurance industry to drive continuous growth and profitability of Royal Exchange and make the group a market leader in insurance and financial services in Nigeria.

He also said Iwuajoku will focus on digital transformation, corporate restructuring and operational efficiency across the group.

According to Odogwu, these two appointments were done to ensure the firm continues to seek and take advantage of the numerous opportunities that abound in the financial services sector.

He said, the new GMD and GED will work together and oversee the five subsidiaries in the Royal Exchange group and ensure all companies are positioned for growth, expansion and profitability.

Banmore is a seasoned insurer with over 27 years on the job experience in the insurance industry. He is a graduate of Sociology from the University of Ibadan and holds a Master’s Degree in Managerial Psychology from the same institution.

He is als an associate member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (ACIIN); a member of the Africa Insurance Organisation; a member of the Nigeria and South Africa Chambers of Commerce and an alumni of the Lagos Business School.

He joined the company in 2003 and acted in various managerial capacities within the group. He was the Managing Director of Royal Exchange Prudential Life Plc, a subsidiary of Royal Exchange Plc from 2011 to December 4, 2019.

Prior to this appointment, he was seconded to Royal Exchange Plc by the board of directors to oversee the affairs of the Royal Exchange Group in October, 2018, while still being the managing director Royal Exchange Prudential Life.

Iwuajoku on the other hand, is a consummate finance expert with over 23 years professional experience in the financial services industry. He joined the company in 2018 as the Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining the company, he was Vice President at First City Monument Bank, Nigeria where he held several top positions, including Head Branch Coordination, Head Service Management, Head Shared Services, Head Card and Electronic Banking.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Calabar. He is an honorary associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Information Management; Fellow, Chartered Economist of Nigeria and Member, Nigeria Institute of Management.