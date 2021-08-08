From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ezenwile royal family, Ngogwugwu village, Ndi-Abor Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State has petitioned the British Government and President Muhammadu Buhari “over non-payment of royalties to the royal family as agreed during the colonial days.”

In a petition signed by Elder Ifeanyi Obika, designated custodian of the royal family copied to the British High Commissioner in Nigeria; Governor Willie Obiano and security agents, the National Assembly, among others, the family claimed that there was an agreement between its forefathers, Ezenwile Obika who the family said the British colonial masters coronated Chief of Chiefs in 1895 with the promise to be paying royalties to his family even after his death having erected his statue in Britain because of his exceptional leadership and bravery.

“Having seen the good works he has done, the colonial masters around 1895 was moved that they entered an agreement with him, that his name will be in main principal British museum city London; that Ojoto town and its environs will forever respect Ezenwile family.

” Others are that before any monarchical appointment will be made in Ojoto and its environs, that Ezenwile family must be consulted; that the British/Nigeria will be paying royalties to Ezenwile family even after the death of Chief of Chiefs, Ezenwile Obika, ” the petition read in part.

The petitioners alleged that up till the time of writing the petition, the British Government had reneged on the agreement.

“Suffice it to say that up till today the British Government which colonized Nigeria and made Chief Ezenwile Obika first warrant Chief as well as Chief of Chiefs is paying royalties to the house of Tudor, the house of Stuart, Hanover and Wondsor. But in our own case since the death of our forefather, Obika, all agreement we had with the colonial masters has been forgotten and we the grandchildren of Chief of Chiefs, Obika are also forgotten by the British and Nigerian Government. No appointment has been given to us let alone paying the agreed royalties, ” they further said.

Describing Chief Obika as a great man full of wisdom whose assistance in missionary work was recognized by the colonial masters, the royal family, therefore, appealed to both the British and Nigerian Governments as well as other levels of government within the federation to make it possible for the royal family to get their rights without further delay “as justice delayed is justice denied.”

