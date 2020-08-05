Christopher Oji

The Olarinde Ajao Oluekun community, Satellite town, Lagos, has called on the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, not to release detained alleged sponsors of attacks on Satellite town and adjoining streets, who are in police custody.

The Oba elect, Modiu Olarinde, and the surviving eldest sister of the ruling family, Alhaja Fausat Olarinde, urged the police not to yield to undue pressure to release the suspects.

The duo who spoke at the command headquarters, Ikeja, said all they want is justice so that they would be able to go back to their ancestral land again, adding that the suspects and others at large with the support of a retired commissioner of police chased them out of their ancestral land and continued to make life unbearable for them.

They said: “We are aware that certain characters, who were in the police, had benefited immensely through illegal allotment of our ancestral land from one of us from another linage. These elements are hell bent to see him and his son presently detained by the police for murder and wanton destruction of properties off the hook. “They are doing this because they know full well that once they are still in detention, they would have lost their allotted land.”