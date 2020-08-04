Christopher Oji

The Olarinde Ajao Oluekun Community , Satalite Town, Lagos, has called on the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, not to release detained alleged sponsors of attacks on Satalite Town and adjoining streets who are in the police custody.

The Oba elect , Modiu Olarinde and the surviving eldest sister of the ruling family, Alhaja Fausat Olarinde, have therefore , urged the Police not to yield to undue pressure to release the suspects.

The duo who spoke at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said all they want is justice so that they would be able to go back to their ancestral land again; adding that the suspects with others at large with the support of a retired Commissioner of Police had chased them out of their ancestral land and continued to make life unbearable for them.

They said: “We are aware that certain