The Olarinde Ajao Oluekun Community , Satalite Town, Lagos, has called on the Commissioner of Police Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, not to release detained alleged sponsors of attacks on Satalite Town and adjoining streets who are in the police custody.
The Oba elect , Modiu Olarinde and the surviving eldest sister of the ruling family, Alhaja Fausat Olarinde, have therefore , urged the Police not to yield to undue pressure to release the suspects.
The duo who spoke at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said all they want is justice so that they would be able to go back to their ancestral land again; adding that the suspects with others at large with the support of a retired Commissioner of Police had chased them out of their ancestral land and continued to make life unbearable for them.
They said: “We are aware that certain
characters who were in the Nigeria Police had benefited immensely through illegal allotment of our ancestral land from one of us from another linage . These elements are hell-bent to see him and his son presently detained by the Police for
murder and wanton destruction of properties off the hook. They are doing this because they know full well that once they are still in detention ,
they would have lost their allotted land; so they are doing all they can to make them come out of detention and go back to the community. But we on our own would not relent. This is why we are begging CP Odumosu ,verbally and through a petition from retired DIG Lakanu Chambers to ensure that justice is done. We know the CP to be a man of integrity, that he should not smear his image built over the years for whatever reason and allow this man who had cut short many lives and caused sorrow to many families within Abule-Ado, Vin-Niger in Satellite town and the neighbouring communities allowed to walk the streets a free man.”
The said petition which was dated July 27, signed by Mrs.Olabisi Onabolu of Taiwo Lakanu &Co on behalf of Olarinde Oluekun family, addressed to CP Hakeem Odumosu and made available to us; stated in part: “Furthermore, sometime last year one of our clients’ siblings
Oba Babatunde Olarinde was murdered. To the consternation of our clients, those who murdered him exhumed the body and set it ablaze. It is interesting that both men are already in your custody for a murder case. We hereby urge you to kindly use your good offices to bring them to book.”
