Christopher Oji

The Oniru Royal Family of Lagos and traditional chiefs, have appealed to the warring contestants to the Oniru kingship stool to embrace peace and accept their anointed son, Aremo Adesegun Oniru, as the popular choice to the throne, adding that there was no rivalry over his selection to take over the throne following the passing away of the late monarch.

In a press conference yesterday, at the Oniru Palace in Victoria Island, the family and the Whitecap chiefs also emphasised that the entire family, and the White Cap chiefs without any dissenting voice unanimously approved Aremo Adesegun Oniru’s choice.

The Odofin of Iru land, Chief Saliu Abisogun, who spoke for the chiefs and the community, said that it has become imperative to voice out the position of the sons and daughters of Iru land on the succession process to the much-respected stool of Oniru of Iru land currently being discussed in the media.

He urged all the sons and daughters of the land to sheath their swords and support the selection of the Adesegun Oniru in order to move the community forward, stressing, that that the community is fully in support of their choice, adding that they did that having in mind the need for continued progress and unhindered development “in entrusting the leadership of our city to any prince. It is in connection with this that we, the chiefs and Baales of Iru land have resolved to back the nomination of Aremo Adesegun Oniru as the next Oniru of Iru land.”

Defending the choice of Adesegun Oniru to succeed his late father, he said: “That the late Oba was the father of Aremo Adesegun Oniru is not a sound argument to prevent the ascension of this noble son of the land. Aremo Oniru can legitimately succeed his father if the development of our land is to have any meaning to all. It is instructive to note that this is not an unusual practice as the neighbouring Kingdom of lkate land wisely did the same recently.”