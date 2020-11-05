Lukman Olabiyi

The Omowunmi Abisogun ruling house of Iruland, Lagos has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland, over alleged fraud.

Alhaji Surajudeen Durosimi, the head of the Omowunmi Abisogun ruling house, made the call while addressing newsmen yesterday.

He said: “Historically and traditionally, the principal members of the Oniru family are the custodians of the heritage and properties through the management committee comprising of all three ruling houses.

“The Chieftaincy Family Property Company Ltd derives its legitimacy from the Power of Attorney unanimously donated on June 3, 1993.

“The Power of Attorney is registered as No. 78 of page 78 in Volume 1942 of the Register of Deeds at the Lands Registry, Ikeja, Lagos State.”

The head of the ruling house noted that the Oniru of Iruland had through his attorneys, issued a legal notice dated October 19 which revoked the 1993 Power of Attorney, the legal notice had purportedly ordered that all transactions related to properties belonging to the Oniru family be directed to the Oniru Chieftancy Family Estate Office located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, reacting on behalf of the Oniru of Iruland, Chief Matthew Akinwunmi, the Eletu of Iruland, denied all the allegation.

He said: “It has been publicised that Gbolahan Lawal and others signed a public notice revoking the Power of Attorney. Their claims are nothing but falsehood; there has never been a time the family sat to arrive at that decision.”