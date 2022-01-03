The Paramount ruler of Doma, His Royal Highness, Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo, has endorsed the 2022 Mark D Ball Basketball Championship.

The championship received the blessings of the Royal Father when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) paid him a courtesy visit over the weekend at his palace in Doma, Nasarawa state.

An elated Andoma of Doma showered encomiums on members of the LOC for taking the bull by the horn to salvage the game from fighting administrators, especially those who have failed to administer the game properly.

“I feel so happy to hear that the Mark D Ball Basketball Championship is going to happen this year, it shows that you have decided to leave those fighting over power in their fight to rescue the game. The good news is, before they finished fighting, the game would have gotten to enviable heights. I am in support of Mark D Ball and we are going to seek sponsors for the championship. I will advise you people to continue in this path of developing basketball and stay away from those fighting for their selfish interest,” the Royal Father stated.