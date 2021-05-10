By Brown Chimezie

Perturbed by frequent accidents along the road leading to the popular Nkwommiri Market junction, with the attendant loss of life and property, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRH Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu, has joined other illustrious sons of the state to call on the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for urgent intervention.

He also urged the senator and House of Representatives members representing the zone in the National Assembly to come to the rescue of the community by making the road motorable.

The Save Our Soul message was issued recently after a truck descending the Nkwommiri Market junction lost control and rammed into other vehicles, leading to death of several commuters.

Ihenetu said the collapsed road and other roads that needed urgent rehabilitation were impacting negatively on the economic and social lives of the people in community, hence, the need for urgent intervention.

While lending his voice to the plight of commuters using the road, a social commentator, Njoku MacDonald Obinna, in a message titled “Nkwommiri Market fatal road accident: Passionate appeal to Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu and Ugonna Ozuruigbo,” said: “We have received with rude shock the news about that unfortunate fatal road accident, which happened at the popular Nwangele Nkwommiri Market junction, which claimed some lives and recorded many casualties. This unfortunate incident has become a recurring decimal as that busy junction during market days poses a big threat to trucks that ply that very section of the road worsened by gridlock often experienced at the market junction.

“We, therefore, call on our top elected government functionaries, the duo of Rt. Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu and Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo, as a matter of urgency and public good, to reach out to the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and other appropriate government agencies to commence maintenance, repairs and possible dualisation of the road through expansion.

“We also passionately appeal to our road construction giant, High Chief JohnBosco Ozigbu (Ngele of Nwangele), as a matter of public concern and overall interest of our people, to quickly look into this clarion call while working on modalities on how best to create some synergy with our elected officials and other critical stakeholders and leaders of this most strategic LGA in Imo State to fix the road.

” We have had enough of this loss of innocent lives that usually go to that market for their daily bread.”

While joining other residents to kick against the dilapidated road, Eze Ihenetu said that it was unfortunate that, while neighbouring states were doing their best to promote good governance, through construction of solid projects like the recently commissioned international cargo airport in Umueri, Anambra State, Imo State was finding it difficult to maintain roads.

He called on Governor Uzodimma to liaise with stakeholders and government agencies with the sole objectives of bringing succour to commuters using the roads in the area.

The royal father said that if Anambra State, within two years, could build an airport of international repute, other states could do a lot in bettering the lives of the populace through provision of infrastructures like maintenance of roads and construction of new ones, where necessary, to give the people a sense of belonging.