Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Traditional rulers in Delta State have thrown their weight behind the proposal of the state government to establish an independent security outfit to be known as Operation Delta Hawk to tackle the rising security challenges.

The state government had announced plans to set up the security outfit in view of disturbing cases of killings, kidnappings, maiming, armed robberies and other violent crimes.

The monarchs under the aegis of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, said the independent security outfit was long overdue, saying that their various kingdoms and communities were under siege by criminal elements suspected to be herdsmen who have established camps in far away bushes from where they launch onslaughts.

Chairman of the council and the Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor further urged the state government to introduce a whistle blowing policy so as to encourage information volunteers particularly in the communities.

He also advocated that membership of the outfit should be community-based in order to achieve the goal of its establishment.

Dr. Efeizomor who spoke alongside the Obi of Onicha-Ugbo, Obi of Issele-Uku, Obi of Atuma, Obi of Idumuje-Unor, Obi of Umunede, and Obi of Akumazi, also commended the state police command for it’s efforts at ridding the state of criminals, and called for a concerted effort to achieve the desired objective.

He however tasked the police to double their crime fighting efforts, especially with respect to the havoc by suspected herdsmen.

“These people who have camps in the bush across the state should be made to leave the bushes. They should not be allowed to live in the bush from where they come to commit crimes,” he said.

He debunked insinuations that royal fathers were involved in secret land deals with herdsmen who turn around to make life unbearable for their host communities, saying that the herders rather invade the bushes knowing that the communities lacked the wherewithal to confront them.