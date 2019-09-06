Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Royal fathers in Delta State have urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on federal roads across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The royal fathers under the aegis of Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council, described federal roads in the state as death traps.

Rising from its meeting in Asaba, the monarchs in a communique signed by the chairman of the council, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene to avoid the loss of more lives on federal roads.

Making specific reference to the Benin-Asaba highway, the royal fathers insisted that federal roads in the state were in dire need of repairs.

The deplorable nature of federal roads in the state has come under focus with two members of the House of Representatives from Delta central, Efe Afe and Francis Waive, bemoaning the inconveniences and discomfort to travellers using the roads.

They also lamented the loss of man hours, and the risk commuters are exposed to due to numerous ditches created by failed portions on the roads.

In the same vein, the communique also expressed concerns over the worsening rate of insecurity across the country, and implored the Federal Government to “conclude action on the establishment of state police as a necessary measure to advance security in all parts of Nigeria.”

The royal fathers also frowned at the unrelenting attacks on Nigerians by South Africans, and appealed to aggrieved Nigerians at home not to retaliate by attacking the economic investments of South Africans in Nigeria.

According to the monarchs, by their xenophobic actions, South Africans are ungrateful to Nigeria for contributing immensely to liberate them from apartheid.

Meanwhile, the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ASORHOPS), Delta State chapter, has advocated the establishment of a civil service college in the state.

The association said such a college was long over due in the state as part of measures to revatilise and reposition the service for better delivery.

In a 30-point recommendation contained in a report on the ‘Revitalising and Repositioning of the Delta State Civil Service’, to the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the retirees backed the periodic staff audit aimed at cleaning up the payroll and removing dead woods from the service.

Presenting the report, chairman of the association in the state, Mr. Okey Ofili told the governor that some of the recommendations would require the passage of laws to introduce best practices in the processes and procedures of the state civil service.