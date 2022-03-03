From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The re-election bid of the Chairman, House Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, received a boost with the endorsement of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Akoko North East/ Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

Speaking after a meeting of the Council of the traditional held at the Olukare’s palace in Ikare Akoko, yesterday, the over 40 traditional rulers, attributed their position to not only Tunji-Ojo’s credentials, but his impressive transformational performance in the provision of dividends of democracy in last three years.

In a communiqué issued at the event, they said: “after careful discussions and considerations, the Traditional Rulers in Akoko North East Local Government and Akoko North West Local Government have jointly resolved to expressly give our approval to the reelection bid in the forthcoming 2023 election of our son, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo to represent our people at the Federal House of Representatives.”

“After giving considerable thoughts, we have decided to endorse the political credentials of our dear son, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, which is widely treated and strongly backed by our people and far beyond our constituency. We have enormous faith in our reckoning and are absolutely confident about his success at the polls and subsequent performance. We therefore, resolve to give our total and unflinching support to ensure he is reelected for the continuity of this unprecedented effective representation of our constituency.”

The communiqué singed by the royal fathers, including HRM Oba Akadri Momoh; Olukare of Ikare Akoko; HRM Oba (CDRE) A.O Momodu Akala of Ikaram Akoko; HRM Oba Victor Adetona (JP); Owa of Ogbagi HRM Oba (Dr.) Alh. Yisa Olanipekun (IV) and Zaki of Arigidi they stated that besides the overwhelming grassroots support of the federal lawmaker they had thoroughly gone through the credentials of the candidate and had equally analysed his performance since his election to represent their constituency in 2019 till date.

They alluded to the efforts he put into solving insecurity their communities, including the purchase of patrol vehicles and logistics for the use of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies in the constituency, which has considerably helped in stabilizing security in the towns.