Traditional Rulers from Arochukwu Kingdom have described the re-appointment of Dr Philips Nto as the Provost of Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu as well deserved, giving the academic and infrastructural feat he achieved in the last four years.

They said by his re-appointment, Dr Nto has not only justified the confidence reposed on him by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu but has equally made the people of Arochukwu Local Government Area, proud as an indigene.

Speaking when the re-appointed Provost paid them a courtesy visit prior to his resumption of office, the Eze Agwu, Mazi Okorafor Uror, noted that the entire traditional council had predicted the coming back of Dr Nto because he performed creditably during his first tenure.

Mazi Uror who was flanked by Eze Ibom Isi, Dr Kanu N. Kanu and Mazi Orji Kanu said Dr Nto had in the last four years transformed the College more than the previous Provosts had done since inception of the College in 1993.

According to him, it was remarkable that Dr Nto judiciously applied all the money given to him by both Tetfund and the state government to execute the projects they were meant for without mismanaging them.

Said he, “we know how those before him managed funds and the kind of projects they executed, but Dr Nto is different. We thank Governor Ikpeazu for recognising his sterling qualities and reappointing him”.