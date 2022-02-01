From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was a show of cultural heritage of the people of Anioma recently. That was when the Omu of Okpanam, Obi Martha Dunkwu celebrated her 20th coronation anniversary in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government, Delta State.

Omu stool is one of the unique civilisations of Anioma culture evolved over 700 years ago. It is a traditional stool reserved for women bestowed with both male and female rights, to complement the traditional administrative system of the respective communities and kingdoms. Obi Dunkwu doubles as the Omu of Anioma and the Nneoha (Mother to all and mother without borders).

Traditional rulers including the second vice chairman designate of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Obi of Ubulu-Unor, Henry Kikachukwu, were in attendance. The event was spiced up by scintillating performances of the Aguba Royal Dance Group from Ubulu-Uku.

The dance group was complemented by the Otu-Chukwu-Enyi-Rinma of Agbor to provide entertainment for guests. Monarchs responded majestically to the rhythm of the instruments and the gentle tunes of the songs.

They fathers eulogised the celebrant in her efforts towards promoting Anioma culture globally.

Obi Kikachukwu described Obi Dunkwu as icon of Anioma cultural heritage: “Omu Dunkwu is a gift to humanity. This underscores the

reason everybody takes delight in her image and the reputation she has built for leadership and the throne she occupies.”

Obi of Ezi Kingdom, Agbogidi, Obi Mohanyem I said he observed Omu

Dunkwu as “a woman of substance who came into the traditional institution and transformed it to the admiration of all. The identity of Anioma is known across the country and beyond because of the role she is playing in bringing our culture to reckoning.”

Obi of Obomkpa, Josiah Onyemaechi Kanyinaga I, said: “The Omu is a great mother of Anioma nation who has brought dignity into the affairs of women and leadership of the institution of Omu.”

Igwe of Abala Kingdom, Fredrick C. Egbunkonye II, promised to put machinery in place for an Omu stool in his kingdom.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Obi of Ejeme-Aniogor, Anthony Ogboli and his Egbudu-Akah counterpart, Augustine Ezeagwuna, prayed for sound health, prosperity and longevity for Omu Dunkwu to continue to do that which God Almighty has appointed her to do.

Omu of Obior, Onyebuchibe Okonkwo; Omu of Akwukwu-Igbo, Grace Osibe; Omu of Ugbolu, Esther Obiogwa and Omu of Obomkpa, Queensly Uzoka affirmed the celebrant as leading in the Omu institution.

Omu Uzoka specifically said: “We are proud of our mother, the Omu of Okpanam and Omu Anioma for the lessons she teaches us, checking up on us and exposing us to the world in a bid to promote what the Anioma nation is known for. We will not disappoint her. That is why we are praying for the grace to sustain the legacies she has brought to bear in our culture and heritages.”

Other women who spoke included Commissioner for Humanitarian and Community Support Services, Bridget Anyafulu; immediate past chairman, state House of Assembly Service Commission, Josephine Ada Kachikwu and Executive Assistant to the Governor on Women Development and Kpakpando of Akwukwu-Igbo Kingdom, Enyi Doris Mokobia.

Obi Dunkwu confessed that she never dreamt of taking up the royal responsibility having lived a substantial part of her life outside Nigeria. She later realised that providence had prepared her for the throne.

When she was crowned 20 years ago, there were only six Omus. The number has increased to 15. She said people doubted her ability to take on the royal task: “With due respect to modesty, and as a result of my activities, being a media practitioner of close to 40 years, the Omu institution has gained local and international recognition.

“We vigorously promoted our native attire (Akwa-Ocha), our language, our food, our culture and tradition. To this extent, some foreign universities have been coming to understudy the Omu institution for the benefit of research and documentation.

“The last 20 years as Omu, have been an eye opener, sweet memories and painstaking. To become an Omu, the designate, if married, would vacate her marital home to her palace where she would be bestowed both male and female rights.”

Obi Dunkwu disclosed that she has launched a foundation to award “scholarship to indigent Anioma girl children, who will be engaged in academic studies, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship development and micro investment.

“To this end, a building in my palace has been dedicated in perpetuity to this NGO for effective operation.”