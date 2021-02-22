From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

14 aides of former governor of Imo, State, Rochas Okorocha were yesterday arraigned before a magistrate court in Owerri for conspiring to commit misdemeanor and attempt to overthrow the State government, an offence according to the court, punishable under section 517 of the Criminal Code caption C38, laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Imo State.

Those arraigned before the court are: Obasi Goodluck , Nwaiwu Ndubuisi, Median Ijeoma, Obor Victor, Ucheka Claudin, Sunday Chisom and Nev Raphael.

Others are: Epkpendu Peace Basil Mba, Steve Asimobi, Ebere Nwokeji, Eberendu Chimechifulam, Olu Chzoba and Ibekwe Darlington.

Also, son-in-law to Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, chief Laz Okaforanyanwu, Uzoma Anwuka and Ijeoma Igboanusi who were all aides to the former governor were declared to be at large by according to the charge by the police.

All the defendants were also charged for disobedience of the law of the State government issued through the office of the commissioner for lands , survey and urban planning in Gazette/White paper on the judicial commission of inquiry on lands and related matters June 2006, by removing the Seal and entering the sealed premises of Royal Palm Spring Estate.

However, the magistrate, B.U Adike her ruling, declared that all the offences are bailable but added that the nature of the charge is a factor to be considered for bail application.

The magistrate therefore granted the defendants bail with an option of N5 million each to produce a surety which must be a traditional ruler or a member of his cabinet with valid identification documents.

Meanwhile, as the magistrate commenced ruling, one of the suspects, Darlington Ibekwe slumped in the courtroom but was revived few minutes later.