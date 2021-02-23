From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leaders and stakeholders under the aegis of Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to former governor Rochas Okorocha to apologise to Governor Hope Uzodimma or face a recall from the National Assembly.

The two have been at daggers drawn over the Royal Spring Palm Estate belonging to the former governor.

National President of OPOCA, Rex Anunobi while addressing a press conference in Owerri, said the apology has become necessary following what he described as a national embarrassment and shame Okorocha caused the state by his forceful invasion of the property recovered and sealed by government.

Anunobi said the decision was jointly reached by all the stakeholders in Orlu zone, including traditional rulers after an extraordinary emergency meeting.

“If after 48 hours Okorocha fails to apologise to our governor and Imo people, OPOCA will be left with no option but to initiate a recall process that will aim at exiting Rochas Okorocha from the Senate of the Federal Republic of of Nigeria. Anunobi threatened.

The group which also bragged about thwarting the long reign of maverick politician, Arthur Nzeribe also from the zone, said it will stop at nothing to do repeat the feat with Okorocha if he failed heed the demands of OPOCA.

“We are the strong voice of Orlu, everybody knows us, he should not dare us, we did similar thing to Arthur Nzeribe during Achike Udenwa’s tenure that paved way for Osita Izunaso. You may also recall that when Okorocha’s second term almost crashed in 2015, it was OPOCA under “Orlu for Orlu” that intervened by mobilising and appealing to our sons and daughters to support him irrespective of the dangerous but anti-democratic symptoms he crazily displayed during his first tenure.

“It is also worthy to mention at this juncture that when Okorocha came crying profusely to OPOCA upon receiving danger, like OZOPOLF and Okigwe Mandate Union who had earlier and fiercely opposed his second term bid before Okigwe and Owerri was finally and fully mobilised in his support .

“Please note that the political intervention of OPOCA as at that time was considered not necessary to save Okorocha as a person from a looming defeat but to protect the collective and overriding interest of Orlu zone,” Anunobi stated.