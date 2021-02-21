From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The supremacy battle between Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha reached a frightening height on Sunday over the sealing of the Royal Palm Estate.

Recalled that the State government led by the commissioner for Lands, Eyinnaya Onuegbu on Friday in company of some security men had sealed up the estate claimed to be owned by Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi.

But it appeared Okorocha who has not gotten over the seizure and renaming of his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko to K. O Mbadiwe university by the same State government had on Sunday led his own heavily armed security details including thugs to force the entrance of the sealed estate open.

Our correspondent reported that the State government had also allegedly confronted Okorocha and his men, which resulted to a bloody clash. So far, many are said to be wounded from the clash.

However, when contacted, the State government denied confronting Okorocha. According to the State commissioner for Lands, Eyinnaya Onuegbu he rather alleged that it was Okorocha who besieged the sealed property with thugs and forced it open.

“If our people go there, don’t you think that there would be breakdown of law and order, we have reported the matter to the police , they know what to do not to resort to who is stronger or more violent.” Onuegbu said.

He added “He is there with fake police and thugs occupying a sealed property by the Imo State government a few days ago, for us it demonstrate that he was busy gathering wealth while in office because he has never admitted that he owns that property, he said it belonged to his wife , now he has admitted that the property is his and he built it while in office as governor.

He is claiming our university built with Imo money , he is claiming our land at IBC quarters where he has Rochas Foundation school and as you are aware the government white paper says the property illegally built should be recovered for Imo State and we demonstrated that by sealing that property , now he is there with thugs , showing how reckless he is.

“Okorocha should tell us if Imo is his private property or belonged to all of us if the government have sealed his property , what the law required from him is to go to court to challenge the conduct of government , not to resort to brigandage in occupying that place and I’m sure the law will take its course no matter how highly placed he think he is.