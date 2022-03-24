By Lukman Olabiyi

Like every other festival, Ejiwa Elegba Festival is very dear to the people of Iru Kingdom of Lagos State. This was aptly demonstrated by sons and daughters of Iru during the seven-day annual festival.

It was a combination of cultural and spiritual celebration of five coastal communities namely Ido, Iru, Ikate-Elegushi, Ijora and Ilashe.

It also served as a form of reunion for the sons and daughters of Olofin, home and abroad.

Ejiwa Elegba is what the people bequeathed from their forebears, in terms of dance, music, drumming, food, cultural display and eulogy.

They are all unique in their own way. It is a time set aside every year to offer prayers for peace and prosperity for Iru kingdom and her indigenes, the state and the nation at large.

Thje Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, explained why the monarchs present decided to pray for Nigeria: “The situation in the country calls for prayers of the all and sundry. The festival offers sons and daughters of the kingdoms and other communities on the island to witness and celebrate their ancestors’ culture, tradition and values.

“There is need for Nigerians, especially Lagosians, to continue to pray and work for peace for the state and the nation to be prosperous.

With the prayers, all the challenges confronting the nation and the citizens will be a thing of the past.”

Oniru said the weeklong festival was part of his vision to grow Iruland: “That celebration of the rich African tradition will not only promote tourism but also help to preserve the African heritage

He called on all the sons and daughters of the kingdom to join hands with him in taking Iruland to greater heights: “Through my development agenda titled, LEGIT (Let’s Grow Iruland Together), the kingdom has witnessed tremendous progress in less than two years of my ascending the throne.

“As the custodian of our rich heritage, culture and tradition, I congratulate sons, daughters and residents of Iruland on Ejiwa Elegba Iru festival 2022. I wish them many more moments of celebration and unending victory.”

Other monarchs took turns to offer prayers for peace, progress and unity of the country. Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi; Oba Abdulfatai Oyeyinka Aromire, Ojora of Ijoraland; Oba Babatunde Balogun, Onisulu of Solu-Alade and others also shared their views on the preservation of culture.

Oba Aromire said residents of Iru were lucky to have the calibre of Oba Lawal as their monarch. He commended him for the giant strides his kingdom was making to move the Irul forward in spite of the harsh economic situation in the country

Some indigenes of the kingdom also spoke on the festival. Obasanjo Salvador, said: “The festival created an avenue for me to reunite with family members I have not seen for a while.

“It was also an opportunity to pray for the peace and prosperity of the land. The festival is very dear to the indigenes because of its uniqueness and the activities that do usher it in.

Titilayo Adamson, businesswoman, attested to the continued peace, prosperity and development in Iru land particularly since Oba Lawal ascended the throne. She prayed for wisdom, sound health and long life for the monarch Olalekan Matti, lawyer, urged youths in Iru land to be focused and committed to the growth of the kingdom, charging them to shun all forms of vices. He warned that any shortcut to get rich quick was deceptive.