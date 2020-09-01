Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Recently, eminent businessman and prince of Ukpo Kingdom, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Prince Arthur Eze, took 13 monarchs from the state to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari. The purpose of the visit, according to the monarchs, was to thank the President for “his good work in Anambra State and the South East in general.”

The royal fathers, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, said the President had executed key projects in the region.

Traditional ruler of Nawfia community, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, who addressed newsmen on the occasion, referenced the Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, Enugu-Onitsha expressway and the renovated Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, among others.

But the visit to the President did not go down well with the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who saw the move as a gang-up against him.

Eze and Obiano have been at loggerheads over some political and administrative issues that largely border on the governance of the state as well as the management of state and local government funds.

The billionaire businessman had accused the governor of poor governance style, mismanagement of the funds, stifling the local government and sitting on the 5 per cent of the local government allocation, which he said the Gen. Sani Abacha-led administration approved for traditional rulers in the country.

The governor has already dismissed Eze’s allegations, saying he has kept a clean record since he came on board. Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, speaking on the governor’s behalf, stated that the local government election referenced by Eze was a subject of litigation at the Supreme Court.

However, in what appeared as politically-motivated protests, residents of some of the communities whose monarchs accompanied Eze to Abuja staged protests and solidarity marches in support of the governor. Some people have said the protesters should rather hold their governor accountable for issues raised by Eze.

First to kick-start the protests were the governor’s kinsmen in Aguleri. They protested against two traditional rulers in Mkpunando Aguleri and Eziagulu-Otu Aguleri communities.

The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, gathered at a roundabout in their community, where they reprimanded the two monarchs. They were led by their president-general, Chief Hipo Onwuegbuke, and president of Aguleri youths, Mr. Nnamdi Ikeli.

In reaction, members of the Eziagulu Otu Royal Cabinet dismissed the Aguleri protesters, describing their action as very unfortunate.

Chairman of the Igwe-in-Council, Chief Chidi Nnamekwue, said their kinsmen in Aguleri had no reason to protest against their monarch, as they were still on good terms with him.

Nnamekwue said: “We have five communities that make up Aguleri Clan and these communities have their own kings and presidents-general. Whatever they have in Aguleri Uno, we have it also in Eziagulu-Otu.

“Our people were not involved and we were not consulted. We have no reason to move against our traditional ruler.”

On their part, the people of Abacha community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state visited Government House, Awka, to show solidarity with the governor.

Their traditional ruler was among the 13 embattled monarchs. Their president-general, Ifeanyi Okeke, who led the villagers, armed with placards with various inscriptions, said their community had benefited from the governor and, therefore, had no reason to stand against him.

But it was a different kettle of fish in Alor community, in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state. The shism in the community predates the Abuja trip.

Some persons opposed to the ascendency of Igwe MacAnthony Okonkwo to the throne have been at odds with him for many years now. And they are allegedly queuing behind the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

It was gathered that the minister was opposed to Okonkwo’s emergence as the monarch. He was also said to be displeased when Governor Obiano issued Okonkwo the Certificate of Recognition.

So, as soon as the governor suspended the monarch, those battling the Igwe intensified their efforts and have persisted in their call on the governor to dethrone him.

The town’s union leadership is also polarised along both lines. While Alor People’s Assembly (APA) said it was the authentic town union of the community, Alor People’s Convention (APC), which is loyal to Igwe Okonkwo, claims to have the people’s support.

Although Igwe Okonkwo had apologised to the governor openly, APA leadership staged a protest in the community against him. They appealed to the governor to withdraw his certificate of recognition, alleging that he was imposed on them by the powers that be.

The protesters, numbering over 500, went round the town singing pro-Obiano and anti-Okonkwo songs. They were armed with placards with various inscriptions.

President-general of APA, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa, while addressing the enraged villagers, appealed to the governor to grant the request of his people.

Igbonwa said: “We plead with the state government to dissolve and disband the said caretaker committee of Alor People’s Convention for working against the interest of Alor people and government of the state, because their continued existence is an impediment to the peace and progress of Alor community.

“While we support the suspension of MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo, we urge the state government to withdraw the certificate of recognition as a traditional ruler, as Alor people have not initiated the process of selecting their new Igwe since the demise of Igwe J.C. Nkwoka.”

Resident electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Imo State, Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, while addressing his kinsmen, called on the governor to dethrone Igwe Okonkwo and also dissolve the caretaker committee of the community.

Senator Ngige, who spoke in support of the one-year suspension slammed on the 13 monarchs, said Governor Obiano deserved commendation for taking the bold step.

Ngige also re-echoed his protests against the governor’s issuance of certificate of recognition to the monarch of his Alor community, Igwe Okonkwo. He also called for the banishment of the 13 monarchs for “desecrating the culture and tradition of their lands.”

“When someone is suspended from performing functions of an office, he should be barred from even being in that vicinity. So, I advise Anambra State government to relocate these 13 traditional rulers from their communities to avoid a situation likely to cause breach of public peace,” Ngige said.

Meanwhile, Igwe Okonkwo and the leadership of Alor People’s Convention have dismissed Ngige and the Alor People’s Assembly, saying they were misguided.

While the monarch had earlier apologised to the governor and the Traditional Rulers’ Council for violating certain rules guiding the operation of monarchs in the state, the APC said that it had the people’s mandate to rule.

Igwe Okonkwo had, before then, made it clear in different forums that his ascendency to the throne followed due process and that was why the governor issued him with the certificate of recognition.